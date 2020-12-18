23589 (NYSE:PRG) Trading 8.6% Higher

23589 (NYSE:PRG) shares traded up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $56.90. 3,201,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 893,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 23589 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 23589 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 23589 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About 23589 (NYSE:PRG)

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 23589 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23589 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.