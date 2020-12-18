4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,067.73

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $18,067.73 and $144.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00396323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.02502721 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

