89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) fell 6.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.97. 503,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 109,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Specifically, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $516.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in 89bio in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

