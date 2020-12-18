AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. AAR has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.