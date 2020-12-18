Aavegotchi Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $25.19 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00382750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.02481563 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 26,272,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,272,348 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

