AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,082,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

