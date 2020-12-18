Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Compound Interest

Earnings History for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit