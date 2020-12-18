Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

