Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 1,403,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,466,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

