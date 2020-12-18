Adelphoi Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 13% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $167,617.66 and $1,233.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00767377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00171667 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00380474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00077923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00122345 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

