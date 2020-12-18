AI Doctor Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Bit-Z and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $148,845.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00374977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.02482110 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, Huobi, BCEX, Bibox, Allcoin, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

