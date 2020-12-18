Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 5.9%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 7,239,565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 3,279,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2,850,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 194,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 888,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.