Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $194.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.26.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $157.93 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.