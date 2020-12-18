Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $194.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.26.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $157.93 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
