ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Cap Achieves $3.15 Million

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 83% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $94,192.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00134889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00774199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00125729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00078106 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,999,899 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

