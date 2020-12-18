ALLY (ALY) Price Up 26.9% This Week

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, ALLY has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $1.13 million and $9,559.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00377027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00027137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.02485738 BTC.

ALLY Token Profile

ALY is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

ALLY Token Trading

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.