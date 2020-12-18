Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.88. 677,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 155,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $583.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.57.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,793. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
