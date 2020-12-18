Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.88. 677,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 155,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $583.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,793. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

