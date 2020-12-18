Alpha Coin (APC) 1-Day Volume Hits $85.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $7,691.32 and approximately $85.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 123.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000254 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

