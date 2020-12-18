Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $50.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,006. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,020,575.60. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 46,490 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,136,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,542 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

