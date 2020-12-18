American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1143000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.01.

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

