American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ AOUT traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,576. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.