Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.94. 2,133,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,791. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $198.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock worth $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.