Amit Agarwal Sells 25,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $2,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,528,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $2,181,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $2,426,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Amit Agarwal sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $782,000.00.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,589.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,478,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

