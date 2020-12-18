Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $48.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.38 or 0.00101077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00396697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.02497777 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

