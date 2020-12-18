Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 7.1%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 14,367,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 2,672,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

