Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,630. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.97.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,052 shares of company stock worth $10,187,568 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

