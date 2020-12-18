Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price at $53.14

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,432,410 in the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inter Parfums by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $1,821,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

