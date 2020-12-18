Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) PT at C$26.47

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

KEY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,713. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.68.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.