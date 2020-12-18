Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT at $35.80

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,715 shares of company stock worth $3,520,692 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,857. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.