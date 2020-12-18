Analysts Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $25.33

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,865. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $993.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

