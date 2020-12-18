Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 5.3%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 1,535,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,047,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit