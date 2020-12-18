Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 5.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 1,535,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,047,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

