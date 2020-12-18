Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.17

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.17 and traded as high as $88.73. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPPF)

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

