Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.59

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and traded as low as $30.63. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 16,402 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.