Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $400.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.81.

ANTM opened at $314.08 on Monday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.27 and a 200-day moving average of $283.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,984. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

