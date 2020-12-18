AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.50

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and traded as high as $126.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 7,419 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 million and a P/E ratio of -33.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.68.

About AorTech International (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

