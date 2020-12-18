APIX Price Reaches $0.0642 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One APIX token can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $201,654.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00137841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00772293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00201108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00124140 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.