apM Coin Market Cap Tops $6.28 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $1.31 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00375794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.02462573 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

