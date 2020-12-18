Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $496,683.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $496,683.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00044002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.