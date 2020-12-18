AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Hits $8.02 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $177,263.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00379413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.55 or 0.02454458 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

