Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%.

APDN stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,205. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APDN. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

