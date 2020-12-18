AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 605,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

