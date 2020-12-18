Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.36. Approximately 649,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 463,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

