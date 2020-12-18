Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.31. 2,067,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 493,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $411.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

