Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading Up 26.7%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF)’s share price was up 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCLF)

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a direct-acting anti-viral agent for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, a pegylated interferon for Hepatitis B and C virus; and Ravidasvir, a pan-genotypic NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

