Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $183.29. 7,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.98. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

