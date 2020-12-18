AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,550 ($98.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,377.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

