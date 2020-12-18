AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,550 ($98.64) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £99.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,377.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.