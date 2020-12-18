Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Trading Down 5.4%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 1,660,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average daily volume of 134,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several analysts have commented on ASUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Get Asure Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.