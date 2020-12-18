Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CEO James Richard Belardi Purchases 40,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 2,221,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $4,381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Athene by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Athene by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 43,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

