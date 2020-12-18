Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.