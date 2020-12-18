Auroracoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $209.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.16 or 0.99986228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023514 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

