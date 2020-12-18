Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $79,928.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Autonio has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00134614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00774016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00168296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00384030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00124076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077796 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

